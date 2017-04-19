FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
South Africa's rand dips as risk-weary investors sit out
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 4 months ago

South Africa's rand dips as risk-weary investors sit out

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a mix of domestic and global risk aversion ahead of consumer inflation data that traders expect to gives clues on the path of interest rates.

* By 0640 GMT, the rand had slipped 0.38 percent to 13.3450 per dollar compared to a close of 13.2950 in New York.

* The currency failed to take advantage of a dollar weakened by geopolitical tensions over North Korea and Syria.

* Low volumes of trade and weak buying interest following the long weekend also cap rand's recent gains.

* Consumer price growth slowed in February to 6.3 percent y/y, and expected to remain at that level, according to Reuters poll. Data due out at 0800 GMT.

* Recent cabinet purge that saw finance minister fired and two credit downgrades to junk still weighing, with central bank saying rand's fall may now delay end of tightening cycle.

* Stocks set to open higher at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange's Top-40 futures index up 0.42 percent.

* In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 rose 3 basis points to 8.86 percent. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Louise Ireland)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.