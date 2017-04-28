FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
South Africa's rand rises as dollar investors book profits
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2017 / 7:13 AM / 4 months ago

South Africa's rand rises as dollar investors book profits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand bounced back from a one-week low on Friday, lifted by dollar investors banking profits ahead of the weekend and the European Central Bank's decision to stick to its large-scale bond buying binge.

* At 0705 GMT the rand had gained 0.45 percent to 13.3025 per dollar compared to a close at 13.3625 overnight in New York.

* The unit been dipped briefly below the psychological 13.00 level earlier in the week before slumping to a 3-week trough as the dollar gained momentum and local politics weighed, with traders saying the currency lacked clear direction.

* Credit growth for March eased according to central bank data. Trade stats due at 1200 GMT.

* Greenback boosted by unveiling of President Donald Trump's tax plans.

* On Thursday the European Central Bank said it was sticking to its ultra-easy stimulus stance, but acknowledged that economic recovery in the region was fast improving.

* Stocks were lower, with the benchmark Top-40 index down 0.08 percent.

* In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 fell 0.5 basis point to 8.725 percent. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.