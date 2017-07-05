(Updates prices)
JOHANNESBURG, July 5 - South Africa's rand hit a seven-week
low against the dollar on Wednesday after the ruling party
proposed at a policy conference to nationalise the central bank
and expropriate land without compensation.
The rand traded at 13.4200 per dollar, 1.6 percent
weaker on the day and at the weakest since May 18, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
But the weaker currency sparked demand for shares in South
African companies that earn the bulk of the profit overseas,
pushing the benchmark index nearly 1 percent higher.
TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha said the rand had
been pressured by a stronger dollar earlier in the session and
extended losses after reports that the African National Congress
(ANC) had agreed that the central bank should be state-owned.
The ANC also proposed that land expropriation without
compensation should be allowed where it is "necessary and
unavoidable".
"All these radical transformation policies there has been
rumblings on them for a while now. The fact that they are
thinking about it is worrisome and that's why the rand has
tanked," Botha said.
The party's proposal on the central bank is likely to raise
concerns about the independence of the Reserve Bank after an
anti-graft watchdog recommended its mandate be changed to place
more focus on growth and not just inflation and the rand
currency.
On the bourse, the blue-chip JSE Top-40 index added
0.9 percent at 42,241 and the broader All-share index
was up 0.8 percent at 52,483.
Companies such British American Tobacco, (BAT)
drugmaker Aspen Pharmancare and foodservice firm
Bidcorp were in demand thanks to a weaker rand.
BAT was up 2.9 percent, Aspen climbed 2.5 percent and
Bidcorp picked up 4.5 percent. These companies earn the bulk of
the profits offshore and are considered safe bets when the rand
weakens.
In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government bond
duein 2026 jumped 9 basis points to 8.86 percent.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Olivia Kumw enda-Mtambo
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)