JOHANNESBURG, July 6 South Africa's rand hovered
near seven-week lows against the dollar in early trade on
Thursday after the ruling party proposed at a policy conference
to nationalise the central bank and expropriate land without
compensation.
* At 0653 GMT, the rand traded at 13.4350 per
dollar, 0.37 percent weaker from its close of 13.3850 on
Wednesday.
* The rand fell 1.6 on Wednesday, hitting its weakest level
since May 18, according to Thomson Reuters data after reports
that the African National Congress (ANC) had agreed that the
central bank should be state-owned.
* NKC African Economics analysts said in a note the proposed
nationalisation of the Reserve Bank "renewed investors' fears
that central bank could lose its independence over monetary
policy."
* In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government
bond due in 2026 added 1.5 basis points to 8.875
percent.
* Stocks were set to open weaker at 0700 GMT, with the JSE
securities exchange's Top-40 futures index down 0.03
percent.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Toby Chopra)