JOHANNESBURG May 2 South Africa's Financial
Services Board (FSB) is probing certain trades that took place
in the hours before former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was
recalled from an investor roadshow and then dismissed, an
official said on Tuesday.
"The investigation is on-going," Solly Keetse, head of
Market Abuse at the FSB, told Reuters. The Johannesburg bourse
said in April it was probing the trades involving currency
futures and would forward its findings to the FSB once they are
finalised.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Ed Stoddard)