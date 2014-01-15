FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Massmart meets forecasts with 10 pct FY sales growth
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

S.Africa's Massmart meets forecasts with 10 pct FY sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - South African retailer Massmart Holdings Ltd largely met consensus with a near 10 percent rise in full-year sales on Wednesday, sending its shares up as much as 4 percent.

Massmart, majority owned by Wal-Mart Stores Inc, said sales rose 9.7 percent to 72.2 billion rand in the 53 weeks to Dec. 29, broadly in line with a 9.4 percent growth estimate by 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

Shares in the company surged as much as 4 percent shortly after the news. By 0911 GMT, the stock was up 2.6 percent at 128.26 rand, outpacing a flat JSE All-share index.

South African retailers were among the worst performing stocks last year amid fears high household debt, tentative economic growth and job losses would hit consumer spending.

Industry-wide retail sales grew 1.3 percent year-on-year in October, official data showed on Wednesday, slightly above a 1.2 percent growth economists polled by Reuters had expected.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.