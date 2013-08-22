South Africa's Massmart H1 profit down 9.9 pct as spending slows

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart’s South African unit Massmart reported a 9.9 percent fall in first-half profit on Thursday as debt-laden consumers at its home market cut down on spending.

Massmart, the high-volume, low volume retailer that sells everything from groceries to televisions, said headline earnings per share before forex gains totalled 181 cents in the six months to end-June compared with 201 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS, South Africa’s primary profit gauge, excludes certain one-off items.