FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Massmart reports drop in earnings
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Massmart reports drop in earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 27 (Reuters) - South African retailer Massmart reported a 26.4 percent drop in half-year earnings on Thursday as foreign exchange losses and higher interest payments from property acquisitions hit profits.

Massmart, majority-owned by Wal-Mart Stores Inc, said diluted headline earnings per share fell to 122.4 cents in the six months ended June compared with 166.4 cents a year earlier.

The retailer has had to absorb part of the impact of a declining South African currency as it has limited scope to pass price increases on to debt-laden consumers in Africa’s most advanced economy already grappling with rising energy and transport costs.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Sales rose 9.1 percent to 38.9 billion rand ($2.97 billion)for the 26 weeks ended June 28. ($1 = 13.0880 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.