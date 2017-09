JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart’s South African unit Massmart plans to open 90 stores in the next three years, Massmart Chief Executive Grant Pattison said on Thursday.

Pattison told a conference call most of the new stores would be in South Africa, where debt-laden consumers are reining on spending, while 10 to 15 stores would be opened on the rest of continent.