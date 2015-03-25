FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workers at S.Africa's Medupi power plant strike over pay, discrimination
March 25, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Workers at S.Africa's Medupi power plant strike over pay, discrimination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 25 (Reuters) - Workers at South Africa’s Eskom Medupi power plant have embarked on a one day strike, protesting against poor living conditions and demanding higher pay at the facility which is under construction, a local radio reported on Wednesday.

“They are doing this especially to black workers, there is no white person staying in that hostel. This is discrimination,” said Steve Nhlapho, an organiser at the National Union of Metalworkers said on Talk Radio 702.

Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia

