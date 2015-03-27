FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
About 1,000 workers at S.Africa's Eskom's Medupi fired- Eskom
March 27, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

About 1,000 workers at S.Africa's Eskom's Medupi fired- Eskom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 27 (Reuters) - About 1,000 contract workers at South Africa’s Eskom Medupi power plant have been fired for vandalising property during this week’s one-day a strike over poor living conditions and higher pay, the power producer’s spokesman said on Friday.

“Some of the workers have received text messages for them not to come today, they have been fired. Companies are checking as to who have received prior written warnings and they have now been fired,” Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe told Reuters.

Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng

