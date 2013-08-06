South Africa's Merafe reports 30 pct drop in H1 profit on write-down

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Merafe Resources reported a 30 percent decline in first-half earnings on Tuesday after the ferrochrome producer was hit by a write-down related to a potential asset sale.

Merafe, which operates a joint venture with Glencore Xstrata Plc, said it was also squeezed by lower prices and an illegal strike that slowed production.

Merafe took an impairment loss of 75.9 million rand ($7.7 million) because the venture with Glencore Xstrata is considering the sale of a mine.

Merafe, South Africa’s largest producer of the ingredient used to make stainless steel, said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 3.8 cents in the six months to end-June, down from 5.5 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS, the main measure of profit in South Africa, excludes certain one-time items.

Revenue was 1.5 billion rand, up from 1.2 billion a year earlier.

Merafe said it fired 1,200 employees after the illegal strike at its eastern mining operations, adding that mining operations had recently resumed.