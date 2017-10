CAPE TOWN, May 21 (Reuters) - An illegal strike at a South African assembly plant owned by car maker Mercedes Benz came to an end after workers resumed operations on Tuesday, the company said.

“We have confirmed that workers are back at work this morning and the strike is over,” company spokeswoman Lynette Skriker told Reuters. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Agnieszka Flak)