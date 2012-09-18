FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amplats resumes platinum operations at Rustenburg
September 18, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

Amplats resumes platinum operations at Rustenburg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum said all of its Rustenburg platinum operations in South Africa have resumed on Tuesday and threatened its workers with “action” if they did not return for their next shift.

The company also known as Amplats said many workers have yet to return to their posts.

“Anglo American Platinum’s Rustenburg mining operations are already under considerable economic pressure and any further delays in returning to work will only increase the risk to the long term viability of these mines,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)

