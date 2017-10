JOHANNESBURG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Two security guards were hacked to death at a South African mine operated by the world’s number three platinum producer Lonmin on Sunday in new violence between rival unions, company officials said.

They said the violence involved the National Union of Mineworkers and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union whose turf war shut the world’s largest platinum mine, run by Impala Platinum, for six weeks earlier this year.