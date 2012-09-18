Striking Lonmin workers cut wage demands - bishop

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Striking workers at Lonmin’s Marikana mine in South Africa have cut their wage demands to below 11,000 rand ($1,300) per month from 12,500 rand to try end a six-week strike that halted platinum production at the world’s third-largest producer.

A Lonmin official said talks between the various parties had extended to 3 a.m. on Tuesday and would resume at 1000 GMT.

“The demands came down to below 11,000 rand,” Bishop Jo Seoka, who has been mediating in the talks between Lonmin and workers, told Reuters. “I‘m very confident that something is going to happen today.”