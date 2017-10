JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - South African police fired tear gas on Friday to disperse striking miners outside an Aquarius Platinum mine near Rustenburg, north-west of Johannesburg, local station Talk Radio 702 said.

The move came two hours after Justice Minister Jeff Radebe announced a crackdown on “illegal gatherings” and the carrying of weapons to deal with five weeks of industrial action that has swept through South Africa’s platinum sector.