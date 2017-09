JOHANNESBURG, May 22 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers said on Thursday one of its members was stabbed to death on his way to work at an Anglo American Platinum mine, the fifth such killing in the past two weeks.

NUM’s rival, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), is leading a 17-week strike against Amplats, Impala Platinum and Lonmin. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)