Xstrata resumes ops at chrome mine near Rustenburg
#Basic Materials
September 17, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Xstrata resumes ops at chrome mine near Rustenburg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Global miner Xstrata resumed operations on Monday at its chrome mine near Rustenburg in South Africa after suspending them last Friday as a precautionary measure due to growing tensions in the region’s platinum belt.

“The attendance today is full house, although as our employees were coming to work, there has been intimidation which is all over Rustenburg,” Christopher Tsatsawane, spokesman for Xstrata Alloys, told Reuters.

Only around 10 percent of employees reported for work over the weekend, he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
