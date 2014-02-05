FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seventeen South African gold miners trapped a mile underground
February 5, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

Seventeen South African gold miners trapped a mile underground

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - South African gold producer Harmony Gold launched a rescue operation on Wednesday to free 17 miners trapped a mile underground after a fire at its Doornkop mine near Johannesburg.

The company said it had made contact with eight miners, who had managed to flee to a refuge bay at a depth 1,700 metres. The whereabouts of the remaining nine miners was unknown, a company spokesman said.

Rescue teams had been sent underground but access to the affected area has being hampered by smoke and a subsequent rock-fall, the spokesman added.

South Africa’s gold mines are among the deepest in the world. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)

