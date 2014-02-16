FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
February 16, 2014 / 12:00 PM / 4 years ago

S. African rescuers trying to reach over 200 trapped illegal miners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Rescue services in South Africa are trying to reach more than 200 illegal miners reported trapped underground in an abandoned gold shaft in a suburb just east of Johannesburg, an emergency services spokesman said on Sunday.

Werner Vermaak of ER24 emergency services told Reuters rescuers were communicating with a group of about 30 miners trapped by fallen boulders below the surface.

“They told us there are about 200 others trapped further below,” Vermaak said. (Reporting by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

