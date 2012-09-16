Amplats to resume S.Africa operations on Tuesday

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum plans to resume operations at its Rustenburg mine in South Africa on Tuesday after it suspended work following labour unrest, it said on Sunday.

“The situation in Rustenburg remains calm and our current intention is to resume operations on Tuesday morning, which will provide time for the government to implement further security measures,” the company said in a statement.

Amplats, a unit of global mining giant Anglo American , had said on Thursday a number of its employees had joined protesters near its Rustenburg operations who have threatened to bring the country’s mining sector to a standstill.