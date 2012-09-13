Amplats says S.Africa employees have joined protests

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 13 (Reuters) - World No. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum said on Thursday a number of its employees had joined protesters near its Rustenburg operations who have threatened to bring the country’s mining sector to a standstill.

Amplats was forced to shut the operations about 100 kms (60 miles) northwest of Johannesburg on Wednesday after protesters armed with sticks and machetes threatened workers who wanted to show up for duty. The company said at that time its employees were not involved.