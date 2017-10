JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Two percent of shift workers at Lonmin Plc’s South African operations turned up for work on Friday, the platinum miner said.

The world’s third-largest platinum miner has been crippled by a four-week strike at its Marikana operations. The company signed a “peace deal” with some of its unions on Thursday. However, that did not include militant breakaway union AMCU.