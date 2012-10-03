FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa mines chamber agrees to reopen wage talks
October 3, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

S.Africa mines chamber agrees to reopen wage talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Chamber of Mines agreed to re-open wage talks in the coal and gold mining sectors, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Wednesday, in a clear response to escalating wildcat strikes sweeping through the industry.

“The Chamber agreed to engage the NUM in accordance with the stipulations of the existing wage agreement which amongst others indicates that parties will investigate and probe working and other conditions of service,” the union said in a statement.

