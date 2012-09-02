FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa drops murder charges against miners, may be laid again
September 2, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

S.Africa drops murder charges against miners, may be laid again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - South African prosecutors provisionally dropped murder charges on Sunday against 270 miners accused of killing 34 striking colleagues shot dead by police but they could be recharged when investigations are complete.

“Final charges will only be made once all investigations have been completed. The murder charges against the current 270 suspects will be formally withdrawn provisionally in court,” Nomgcobo Jiba, the acting national director of prosecutions, said in a nationally televised news conference.

