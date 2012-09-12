FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workers to strike at another S.Africa Gold Fields mine
September 12, 2012

Workers to strike at another S.Africa Gold Fields mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Workers at the Beatrix mine run by world No. 4 gold producer Gold Fields are set to strike this week, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Wednesday, in another stoppage caused by labour militancy sweeping the mines sector.

“We understand the guys at Beatrix will down tools any time this week,” NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka told Reuters. An illegal strike has already shut output at Gold Fields’ KDC West mine where 15,000 workers have stayed away. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)

