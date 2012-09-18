FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gold Fields says unwilling to entertain wage demands
#Basic Materials
September 18, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

Gold Fields says unwilling to entertain wage demands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The chief executive of South Africa’s third largest gold producer Gold Fields said on Tuesday the group was not willing to consider strikers’ wage demands of a minimum of 12,500 rand ($1,500) a month for now.

“Clearly at this stage we will not entertain any of that. We have a two year wage deal that expires on the 30th of June next year and as far as I am concerned that’s it,” Nick Holland told Reuters Insider on Tuesday.

Gold Fields’ KDC West operations in South Africa have been halted by an illegal strike since Sept. 10.

$1 = 8.2075 South African rand Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas and Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by

