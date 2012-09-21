Gold Fields says KDC West strike to end on Tuesday

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - World No. 4 bullion producer Gold Fields said on Friday an illegal strike that had halted operations for more than a week at its KDC West operation in South Africa would end on Tuesday.

“We have just had a word from the National Union of Mineworkers leadership that they had reached agreement with the striking workers at KDC West to return to work at the end of the long weekend with the start of the morning shift on Tuesday,” spokesman Willie Jacobsz told Reuters.

He provided no further details. South Africa celebrates a national holiday on Monday.