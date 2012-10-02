Illegal strike hits Gold One mine in S.Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Workers at junior South African gold producer Gold One International’s Ezulwini mine embarked on an illegal strike in defiance of a wage agreement signed in July, the company said on Tuesday.

“Ezulwini is known to be at best a marginal operation and, as such, it is incomprehensible that employees can put both their jobs and the future of this business at such high risk of closure,” Chief Executive Neal Froneman said in a statement.

The company said it had put contingency plans in place to manage the impact of the latest industrial action to hit South Africa’s mining sector. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)