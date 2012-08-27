FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New reports of violence near Lonmin operations-union
August 27, 2012

New reports of violence near Lonmin operations-union

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Violence has spread to the eastern operations of world No. 3 platinum producer Lonmin , the trade union Solidarity said on Monday, raising concerns of unrest flaring again after 44 people were killed this month in labour strife.

“Levels of intimidation are very high. Only 17 percent of employees arrived for work compared to Saturday’s 57 percent,” Gideon du Plessis, Solidarity’s deputy general secretary, told Reuters. Solidarity represents skilled workers at the mine.

