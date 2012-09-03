FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

S.Africa frees miners after murder charges shelved

GA-RANKUWA, South Africa, Sept 3 (Reuters) - South Africa released on Monday the first of 270 miners detained more than two weeks ago after police shot dead 34 of their colleagues in a bid to break up a wildcat strike at Lonmin’s Marikana platinum mine.

The men were charged last week under an obscure apartheid-era security law with murdering their fellow miners, although state prosecutors withdrew the charges at the weekend following a public outcry.

The Aug. 16 shootings were the deadliest security incident since the end of white-minority rule in 1994.

