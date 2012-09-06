Lonmin, miners sign deal to return to work

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Lonmin has signed a peace accord with some unions representing striking miners but the more militant Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) was not part of the deal, the head of labour union COSATU said on Thursday.

“Last night we had the final process of a peace accord on the Marikana massacre,” COSATU President Sdumo Dlamini told local Talk 702 radio.

“Others parties have signed except for AMCU and the delegation of workers who were supposed to give a report back to the workers.”