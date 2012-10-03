Workers down tools at Kumba mine as S.Africa strikes spread

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Workers have gone on an illegal strike at Kumba Iron Ore’s Sishen mine in South Africa’s Northern Cape province, the latest wildcat action to roil the country’s mining sector.

“Our members at Sishen say the guys went on strike from 2 a.m. this morning and our understanding is that senior executives flew down there early this morning,” said Gideon du Plessis, deputy general secretary of the trade union Solidarity, which is not part of the strike.

A Kumba spokesman declined to comment but said the company would issue a statement shortly.