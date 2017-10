JOHANNESBURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s top gold producers AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields have agreed to re-open wage talks for entry level workers, unions and the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The move comes as a wave of wildcat strike action hits South Africa’s mining sector. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)