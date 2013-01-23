FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.African govt not threatening mining firms - Zuma
January 23, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

S.African govt not threatening mining firms - Zuma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The South African government needs to “engage” with platinum and gold mining firms about proposed shaft closures and mass lay-offs and is not threatening them with licence reviews, President Jacob Zuma said on Wednesday.

“We are not making any threat to anyone. We are saying: ‘Let us come together, let us discuss. This affects all of us. It does not affect companies only,'” he told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Ed Cropley)

