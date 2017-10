JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - World no. 2 platinum producer Impala Platinum said on Friday pay hikes it had offered to workers to avert looming strike action would take affect from Monday.

“The overriding imperative for all stakeholders should be to ensure peace, stability and order and in so doing create an environment for safe production. The wage adjustment supports this imperative,” chief executive Terence Goodlace said in a statement. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)