BLESBOK, South Africa, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A leader of major protest by platinum miners in South Africa called on Thursday for a national strike in the sector “to bring the mining companies to their knees”.

“On Sunday, we are starting with a general strike here in Rustenburg,” protest leader Mametlwe Sebei told a crowd of several thousand striking workers at a soccer stadium near Rustenburg in the heart of the platinum belt.