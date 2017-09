JOHANNESBURG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - More than 100 people were “unaccounted for” after a gold mine in Mpumalanga province in eastern South Africa collapsed, a spokesman for the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) Manzini Zungu said on Friday. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)