South Africa mine output up in June
#Africa
August 8, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

South Africa mine output up in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's gold output fell by 4 percent by volume in June, while total mineral production rose 4.2 percent compared with the same month last year, data showed on Wednesday. Production of non-gold minerals was 5.3 percent higher, Statistics South Africa said. Production of platinum group metals rose 4.8 percent in June, a sign that output in the industry is on the rebound after a sharp contraction brought on by a government safety drive. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard, Editing by David Dolan)

