FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-S.Africa mine output hit by strike, safety drive
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 12, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-S.Africa mine output hit by strike, safety drive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* PGM output down almost 50 percent

* Strike at Implats mine in Rustenburg hits production (Recasts with background, PGMs)

JOHANNESBURG, April 12 (Reuters) - South Africa’s mining output fell sharply in volume terms in February, highlighting the impact of a government safety drive that has slowed production and a crippling strike at the world’s biggest platinum mine.

Production of platinum group metals (PGMs) fell 47.6 percent while gold output fell by 11.5 percent in volume terms in February. Total mineral production was down 14.5 percent compared with the same month last year, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday.

An illegal and deadly six-week strike at the massive Rustenburg operations of Impala Platinum, the world’s second largest producer of the precious metal, was the main cause of the sharp PGM decline.

The strike cost Implats’ 120,000 ounces in lost output and effectively cut 15 percent of global supply for several weeks.

A government drive to reduce mining deaths has led to more inspections that shut shafts and cut production.

South African safety stoppages cost world No. 3 producer AngloGold Ashanti 76,000 ounces of lost production in the first three months of 2012, more than for the whole of last year, the company said in a trading statement on Tuesday.

South Africa is the world’s top platinum producer and remains a major gold player. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda and Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.