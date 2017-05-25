South Africa's cabinet approves review of mining charter changes

JOHANNESBURG, May 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's cabinet said on Thursday it has approved for publication a review of revisions to its charter for the mining sector, a process that was supposed to have been done months ago raising concerns about policy uncertainty in the industry.

"Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane will provide a briefing once the charter has been gazetted," the cabinet said in a statement, without providing further details such as when it will be published.