3 months ago
South Africa's cabinet approves review of mining charter changes
May 25, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 3 months ago

South Africa's cabinet approves review of mining charter changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's cabinet said on Thursday it has approved for publication a review of revisions to its charter for the mining sector, a process that was supposed to have been done months ago raising concerns about policy uncertainty in the industry.

"Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane will provide a briefing once the charter has been gazetted," the cabinet said in a statement, without providing further details such as when it will be published.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia

