UPDATE 1-South African gold output falls 12.8 pct in April

JOHANNESBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s gold output fell by 12.8 percent in volume in April while total mineral production was down 10.6 percent compared with the same month last year, data showed on Thursday.

Production of non-gold minerals was 10.4 percent lower, Statistics South Africa said.

Platinum group metal output contracted 28 percent year-on-year as the sector tried to recover from the impact of a government safety blitz and as Impala Platinum’s Rustenburg operation continued a ramp-up from a six-week illegal strike in March.

The world’s second largest producer of the precious metal lost 120,000 ounces of output due to the strike in the first quarter of the year and only expected the Rustenburg operations to return to pre-strike levels this month. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Stoddard)