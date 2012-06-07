FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-South African gold output falls 12.8 pct in April
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 7, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-South African gold output falls 12.8 pct in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds platinum data)

JOHANNESBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s gold output fell by 12.8 percent in volume in April while total mineral production was down 10.6 percent compared with the same month last year, data showed on Thursday.

Production of non-gold minerals was 10.4 percent lower, Statistics South Africa said.

Platinum group metal output contracted 28 percent year-on-year as the sector tried to recover from the impact of a government safety blitz and as Impala Platinum’s Rustenburg operation continued a ramp-up from a six-week illegal strike in March.

The world’s second largest producer of the precious metal lost 120,000 ounces of output due to the strike in the first quarter of the year and only expected the Rustenburg operations to return to pre-strike levels this month. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.