FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African AMCU union refuses to sign mining stability pact
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
July 3, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

South African AMCU union refuses to sign mining stability pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, July 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) on Wednesday refused to sign a government-brokered stability pact aimed at defusing tensions in the mining sector ahead of tough wage talks, a labour source said.

The source said AMCU had a set of pre-conditions it wanted met before signing the agreement.

But Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe, who is the government’s point man on the mining crisis, told journalists that AMCU wanted to consult its members first. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; writing by Olivia Kumwenda; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.