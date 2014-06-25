FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa miners return to work as 5-month platinum strike ends
#Basic Materials
June 25, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa miners return to work as 5-month platinum strike ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARIKANA, South Africa, June 25 (Reuters) - Thousands of South African mine workers returned to the Marikana operations of platinum producer Lonmin on Wednesday after wage deals were signed on Tuesday to end a five-month strike, the longest and most damaging in the country’s history.

The workers, some wrapped in blankets to ward off the chill of the winter morning, lined up outside the gates of Marikana’s process division. They are to undergo medical and other checks before they descend the shafts to reboot production. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
