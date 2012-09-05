FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Implats gets new wage demand from AMCU
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
#Africa
September 5, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

S.Africa's Implats gets new wage demand from AMCU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Impala Platinum, the world’s second-largest platinum producer, said on Wednesday it had received fresh wage demands from the militant Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).

Implats spokeswoman Alice Lourens said she could not disclose details. A turf war between AMCU and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) closed the world’s largest platinum mine run by Implats for 6 weeks earlier this year and is behind a wave of violence that killed 44 people last month near Lonmin’s Marikana mine. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
