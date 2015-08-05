South Africa holds talks with mining firms over job losses

PRETORIA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s government will meet with unions and mining companies on Wednesday to find a way of saving jobs as the industry suffers from weak commodity prices and power shortages, the mining minister said.

“It’s about jobs, jobs, jobs and none of us should leave this place without committing something to the table,” Ngoako Ramatlhodi told reporters.

Ramatlhodi added that he hoped to be able to lift the suspension imposed this week on Glencore’s Optimum coal mine if the mining giant met government “directives” over job cuts. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; additional reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)