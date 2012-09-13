S.Africa PGM output rises in July, pre-Lonmin strife

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s platinum group metal production rose 11.7 percent in July, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday, a figure that will likely not be so positive in August because of the labour strife that has shut producer Lonmin.

Gold output fell 5 percent in volume in July while total mineral production was up 6.7 percent compared with the same month last year, the data also showed. Production of non-gold minerals was up 8.2 percent. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Stoddard)