S.Africa's AMCU to demand 2-fold wage hike for workers in gold sector
May 13, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

S.Africa's AMCU to demand 2-fold wage hike for workers in gold sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) is set to demand more than two-fold wage increases for entry level gold miners, its president said on Wednesday.

Joseph Mathunjwa told reporters his union, which led a record five-month long strike in the platinum industry last year, would seek a monthly wage of 12,500 rand for workers currently earning around 6,000 rand per month.

Gold companies, including Sibanye Gold, AngloGold Ashanti and Harmony Gold are expected to be in discussions with unions over the new wages mid this year. (Reporting by Zandi Tshabalala and Tendai Dube; Editing by James Macharia)

