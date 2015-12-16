FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa says addressing Moody's concerns about risk of fiscal slippage
December 16, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa says addressing Moody's concerns about risk of fiscal slippage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Treasury said on Wednesday concern from ratings agency Moody’s of rising risk of fiscal slippage are being addressed and the government will focus on fiscal consolidation and debt stabilisation in the medium term.

Moody’s Investors Service cut its outlook on South Africa to “negative” from “stable” late on Tuesday, citing structural challenges in the country’s mining industry and increasing political pressures. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Dominic Evans)

